Milwaukee Bucks win 105-130 against Minnesota Timberwolves

04/15/2021 at 1:20 AM CEST

Milwaukee bucks managed to win as a visitor to Minnesota Timberwolves by 105-130 on a new NBA day. Previously, Minnesota Timberwolves players suffered a loss at home to Brooklyn nets 97-127, adding a total of four consecutive defeats in the last five games, while the Milwaukee Bucks beat away at Orlando Magic 87-124, completing a three-game winning streak in their last five games. Milwaukee bucksWith this result, he is left with one of the access places to the Play-off with 34 games won out of 54 played. For its part, Minnesota TimberwolvesAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for now with 14 victories in 56 games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter featured the Milwaukee Bucks players, they reached a difference of 11 points (5-16) and ended with 19-24. After this, during the second quarter the players of Milwaukee bucks they distanced themselves on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a partial score of 11-2 and achieved the maximum difference (17 points) at the end of the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 25-37. After this, the teams reached the break with a 44-61 in the electronic.

In the third quarter the players of the visiting team widened their difference again, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-2 and increased the difference to a maximum of 29 points (72-101) until it concluded with a partial result 35-45 (and 79-106 overall). Finally, during the last quarter the local players cut distances again in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 11-2, although it was insufficient to win the game and the quarter ended with a partial result from 26-24. After all this, the clash ended with a final result of 105-130 in favor of the visiting team.

During the meeting, the participation of Khris middleton Y Brook lopez, who had 27 points, seven assists and eight rebounds and 18 points and eight rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Anthony Edwards Y Naz Reid for his interventions during the game, with 24 points and three assists and nine points, two assists and 15 rebounds respectively.

In the next NBA game Minnesota Timberwolves will face Miami Heat in the Target Center. For its part, the next rival of Milwaukee bucks will be Atlanta Hawks, with which he will face in the State Farm Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.