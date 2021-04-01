Milwaukee Bucks triumph over Los Angeles Lakers 97-112

04/01/2021 at 7:20 AM CEST

Milwaukee bucks beat Los angeles lakers away from home by 97-112 in a new day of the NBA. The locals come from getting the victory at home against Orlando Magic by 96-93, while the visitors lost at home with LA Clippers by 129-105. With this result, Milwaukee bucks which would allow him to access the Play-off positions with 30 victories in 47 games played. For its part, also Los angeles lakersAfter the game, he continues in Play-off positions with 30 victories in 48 games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter was marked by the leadership of the Los Angeles Lakers players, in fact, they achieved a 12-2 run during the quarter and reached a difference of 10 points (28-18) and ended with a 30-24. Later, during the second quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard and the fourth ended with a partial result of 19-33. After this, the teams reached the break with a 49-57 on the scoreboard.

During the third quarter the Milwaukee Bucks players managed to distance themselves in the electronic game, they came to win by 20 points (69-89) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 26-32 and a 75-89 overall. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the players of Milwaukee bucks They widened their difference again, increased the difference to a maximum of 18 points (91-109) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 22-23, thus ending the clash with a final result of 97-112 in favor of Milwaukee bucks.

Much of the victory of Milwaukee bucks was cemented from 28 points, six assists and eight rebounds of Jrue Holiday and the 25 points, four assists and 10 rebounds of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 17 points, eight assists and three rebounds of Dennis Schroder and the 19 points, an assist and five rebounds of Montrezl harrell they were not enough for Los angeles lakers could win the game.

The next game of Los angeles lakers will be against Sacramento Kings in it Golden 1 Center, while in the next meeting, Milwaukee bucks will seek victory against Portland Trail Blazers in it Fashion Center. Check the full NBA schedule.