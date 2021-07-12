Milwaukee Bucks take victory against Phoenix Suns by 120-100

07/12/2021 at 8:57 AM CEST

Milwaukee bucks took home victory against Phoenix suns by 120-100 in the third round of the NBA Finals Play-offs. With this victory, Milwaukee bucks manages to cut distances on the scoreboard, which at this moment continues 1-2 in favor of Phoenix suns.

The first quarter had several leader changes in the light and concluded with a score of 25-28. Later, the second quarter again had several movements on the scoreboard until it ended with a partial result of 35-17. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 60-45 on the counter.

In the third quarter Milwaukee bucks increased their difference, in fact, the team achieved a 16-0 partial during this quarter and marked the maximum difference (22 points) at the end of the quarter and finished with a partial result of 38-31 and 98-76 overall. Finally, over the course of the last quarter Phoenix suns managed to get close on the scoreboard again, although it was not enough to win the match and the fourth ended with a partial result of 22-24. Finally, the players closed the electronic match with a result of 120-100 for the local team players.

Much of the victory of Milwaukee bucks was cemented from 41 points, six assists and 13 rebounds from Giannis Antetokounmpo and the 21 points, nine assists and five rebounds of Jrue Holiday. The 19 points and nine assists of Chris paul and the 18 points and nine rebounds of Deandre ayton they were not enough for Phoenix suns could win the game.

After achieving victory, Milwaukee bucks faces will be seen again with Phoenix suns in the Fiserv Forum in the fourth meeting of the series. Check out the full NBA schedule.