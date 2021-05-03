Milwaukee Bucks manages to beat Brooklyn Nets (117-114)

05/03/2021 at 12:20 AM CEST

Milwaukee bucks won at home against Brooklyn nets by 117-114 on a new NBA day. The locals come from getting the victory away from home against Chicago Bulls 98-108, completing a four-game winning streak in their last five games, while the visitors lost at home with Portland Trail Blazers 109-128, completing a three-game losing streak in the last five games. Milwaukee bucksAfter the game, he remains in Play-off positions with 40 victories in 64 games played. For its part, Brooklyn nets it also continues in play-off positions with 43 victories in 65 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

The first quarter was dominated by the Brooklyn Nets players, in fact, they got an 11-2 run during the quarter and had a maximum difference of 14 points (23-37) to finish with 28-37. Later, during the second quarter the local team players managed to regain points until the game came back, in fact, they achieved a partial 10-2 and reached a difference of six points (62-56) during the quarter, which concluded with a result 34-22 partial. After this, the teams reached the break with a 62-59 on the scoreboard.

In the third quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 28-31 (90-90). Finally, in the course of the last quarter the locals were the main protagonists, in fact, they achieved a partial 11-0 and came to win by seven points (106-99), and the fourth ended with a partial result of 27 -24, thus ending the match with a final result of 117-114 in favor of the home team.

Along with all this the most prominent players of Milwaukee bucks They were Giannis Antetokounmpo Y Khris middleton, who had 49 points, four assists and eight rebounds and 26 points, six assists and 11 rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Kevin Durant Y Kyrie irving, with 42 points, two assists and 10 rebounds and 20 points, six assists and seven rebounds respectively.

After taking the victory, Brooklyn nets will face again Milwaukee bucks in the Fiserv Forum. For its part, the next rival of Milwaukee bucks will be Brooklyn nets, with which you will see the faces in the Fiserv Forum. Follow the NBA schedule in full.