Milwaukee Bucks, key transfer decisions for champions

To reach paradise you have to do hard and very strategic work from the offices. They know it well Milwaukee bucks, who encountered in the 2013 NBA Draft a player full of potential, but with many questions. Giannis Antetokounmpo He had very little experience and a distinctly immature physique when he came to the NBA, but the Wisconsin people bet on him and soon realized they had a diamond in the rough, with a mission to polish it properly. As the Greek strengthened and improved his game, the sports management worked to find the best way to surround his star player, with such special characteristics.

As for the team the Bucks lost to in the 2018 NBA playoffs, there are few recognizable pieces. Khris middleton It was already the second sword, but the role of star of Malcolm Brogdon seemed inescapable, as well as the desire to develop a promising Thon Maker. But the Wisconsin guys made brave decisions that summer that led to a 2019 roster that laid the foundation for the building toward the title.

The base position has had the most important changes

An intimidating pivot and shooter arrived like Brook Lopez, which opened holes for Giannis and showed what was the ideal way to build a dynasty. The eagerness to incorporate shooters like Ilyasova, Korver and Mattews, was not as successful as the incorporation of physical perimeter players, such as Donte Di Vincenzo and Pat Connaughton, which have ended up being fundamental in the success of the team. But if there is a position in which key and risky decisions have been made, it is at the grassroots. Dispensing with Brogdon seemed like a real heresy, especially, seeing how his replacement, Eric Bledsoe, did not live up to expectations. However, for 2021 the signing of Jrue Holiday, which changed the whole dynamic.

And it is that it was the preseason of 2020 when more successful decisions were made from the management, when signing a key player in the conquest of the ring, as has been Bobby portis, and a base like DJ Augustine who allowed them to make a stellar move in the middle of the season: do without him and other pieces to sign PJ Tucker. The veteran power forward has been decisive on both sides of the court to allow Milwaukee bucks Close the circle and proclaim yourself the NBA champion. It only remains to be seen if they are able to maintain this strategic clairvoyance in order to establish long-term dominance in the best league in the world.