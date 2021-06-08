Milwaukee Bucks fans are ready to fire Mike Budenholzer mid-series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 05: Head Coach Mike Budenholzer of the Milwaukee Bucks calls to players during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets during Game One of the Eastern Conference second round series at Barclays Center on June 05, 2021 in New York City . NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the . License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu / .)

Milwaukee Bucks fans have seen enough of Mike Budenholzer after two losses to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA’s Eastern Conference for the past three years, but have yet to reach the NBA Finals. After Monday’s blowout loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Bucks find themselves in a 2-0 hole with no easy solution to stop Kevin Durant and company.

What was only a few days ago expected to be one of the best NBA playoff series in recent memory has quickly turned to one the Nets may bring out the brooms for, with or without James Harden.

Having lost the opening two games by a combined 47 points, Bucks fans are ready to fire head coach Mike Budenholzer in the middle of the series. Here’s a look at what NBA Twitter had to say about the two-time Coach of the Year tonight.

Mike Budenholzer spent an entire offseason coming up with a plan to beat the Miami Heat. Soon as that was done, he was back in over his head. – nonchalant. (@CooolJay_) June 8, 2021

I will name a better coach than Mike Budenholzer for every like this tweet gets. – cj🪵 (@watanabehive) June 6, 2021

“Coach of the Year” award is such a joke. Mike Budenholzer has two.

Tom Thibodeau has two.

Jerry Sloan and Quin Snyder have a combined ZERO. Do better @NBA. – Spencer Keele (@SpencerKeele) June 8, 2021

I wonder if Mike Budenholzer is eyeing the Bucks’ President Of Basketball Operations job. – Eric Fawcett (@ Efawcett7) June 8, 2021

:: whispering :: We’ve replaced Mike Budenholzer with Richard Pitino for the Bucks series against the Nets… let’s see if anyone notices! – Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@ B5Q) June 8, 2021

Bucks fans no longer buds with Budenholzer

After an abysmal effort in Game 2, Milwaukee fans have had enough. Budenholzer is getting out-coached by first-year head coach Steve Nash and seems unprepared or unwilling to make any adjustments. We know Brooklyn is talented, but Milwaukee still employs Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton. The Bucks should not be losing playoffs games by 39 points, full stop.

Tonight was Brooklyn’s largest-ever playoff margin of victory. If the Bucks continue losing in such dramatic fashion, you can bet they’ll be ‘parting ways’ with Budenholzer by this time next week.

Can we fire Mike Budenholzer mid playoffs? – 𝙒𝙤𝙣𝙜’𝙨 𝘽𝙤𝙣𝙜 ✨ (@yelichfans) June 8, 2021

Trade Khris and fire Bud and we’ll have a chance next year – I Hate Mike Budenholzer (@DivincenzGOAT) June 8, 2021

Woj and Shams already penning “the Milwaukee Bucks and coach Mike Budenholzer mutually agreed to part ways” tweets into their drafts. – Mark K (@mkhoops) June 8, 2021