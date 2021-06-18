Milwaukee Bucks destroys the Nets and forces the seventh game

Victory of Milwaukee bucks in view of Brooklyn nets by 104-89 that leaves the tie equal to three, so the seventh and decisive game will be played next Saturday in New York. Khris middleton Y Giannis Antetokounmpo they played at a high level already Kevin Durant He looked tired after his exhibition two days ago.

Thus, the Bucks came out very strong and were ahead on the scoreboard from the beginning, although the duel did not break until the fourth quarter. Middleton was the best with 38 points (11 of 16 in field goals), 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals. Anteto also played at a high level and finished the game with 30 points and 17 rebounds. Jrue Holiday contributed 21 points, 5 assists and 4 steals.

In the Nets, Durant was again the best with 32 points and 11 rebounds. Although he looked tired and could barely force free throws (0 of 2 in the entire match). This time he did not have the support of Jeff Green, very well defended, who could not exceed five points. James Harden, better than in the previous duel, finished with 16 points (5 of 9 shooting), 7 assists and 4 steals.

Giannis in Game 6: 30 pts | 17 REB | 3 AST pic.twitter.com/3n4rAZNepI – Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 18, 2021

Seventh match

Thus, everything will be decided early in the morning from Saturday to Sunday at the Barclays Center. We’ll see how the Nets arrive physically. The Bucks, before a great opportunity to make the pass after the bad start of the series. Tremendous game.