Milwaukee Bucks defeats Indiana Pacers (133-142)

05/14/2021 at 3:51 AM CEST

Milwaukee bucks managed to win Indiana Pacers away by 133-142 in a new round of the NBA. In the previous round, the Indiana Pacers players achieved the victory at home against Philadelphia 76ers 103-94, while the Milwaukee Bucks also beat home Orlando Magic by 114-102 and after this result they accumulate a streak of four victories in the last five games. With this result, Milwaukee bucks It has 45 games won out of 70 played, which allows it to remain in the Play-off positions. For its part, Indiana PacersAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-offs for the moment with 33 games won out of 70 played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

The first quarter had several movements on the scoreboard and ended with a 38-39. Later, in the second quarter again there were several movements on the scoreboard until concluding with a partial result of 28-30. After this, the players came to rest with a 66-69 in the light.

During the third quarter, the visiting team’s players managed to distance themselves again on the scoreboard, had a maximum difference of 19 points (86-105) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 30-40 and a total of 96-109. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the locals reduced distances again in the electronic, although not enough to win the game and the fourth ended with a partial result of 37-33. After all this, the clash ended with a final result of 133-142 in favor of the visitors.

The victory of Milwaukee bucks was built on 40 points, six assists and 15 rebounds from Giannis Antetokounmpo and the 20 points, 14 assists and four rebounds of Jrue Holiday. The 26 points, five assists and five rebounds of Justin holiday and the 23 points, seven assists and five rebounds of Tj mcconnell they were not enough for Indiana Pacers won the match.

On the next round of the NBA, Indiana Pacers will face Los angeles lakers in the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. For his part, the next opponent of Milwaukee bucks will be Miami Heat, with whom he will face in the Fiserv Forum. Follow the NBA schedule in full.