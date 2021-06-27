Milwaukee Bucks defeats Atlanta Hawks (125-91)

06/26/2021 at 10:18 PM CEST

Milwaukee bucks managed to win at home against Atlanta Hawks by 125-91 during the second game of the Play-offs of the final of the NBA Eastern Conference. With this result, the players of Milwaukee bucks they manage to equalize the series while waiting for the next round (1-1).

During the first quarter the Milwaukee Bucks players were the main protagonists, they got to be leading by 10 points (24-14) and ended with a result of 34-28. After this, in the second quarter the locals managed to distance themselves on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a 23-2 run during the quarter and had a maximum difference of 32 points (74-42) during the quarter, which concluded with a partial result of 43-17. After this, the players came to rest with a 77-45 on the counter.

During the third quarter the local team distanced themselves in the light, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 12-2 and reached a difference of 40 points (99-59) and ended with a partial result of 26-18 (and a 103-63 overall). Finally, in the course of the last quarter, the visiting team managed to approach the electronic one again, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-2, although it was not enough to win the game and the quarter ended with a result 22-28 partial. After all this, the match ended with a final score of 125-91 for the local team players.

The victory of Milwaukee bucks was built on 25 points, six assists and nine rebounds from Giannis Antetokounmpo and the 22 points, seven assists and two rebounds of Jrue Holiday. The 15 points, three assists and two rebounds of Bring young and the 11 points and eight rebounds of John collins they were not enough for Atlanta Hawks could win the game.

The next clash will face again Milwaukee bucks with Atlanta Hawks in the State Farm Arena in the third meeting of the series. Follow the NBA schedule in full.