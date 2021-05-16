Milwaukee Bucks clinches victory over Miami Heat 122-108

05/16/2021 at 4:50 AM CEST

Milwaukee bucks managed to win at home against Miami Heat by 122-108 in a new day of the NBA. On the previous day, the Milwaukee Bucks players achieved the victory away from home against Indiana Pacers by 133-142, so after the game they accumulated four wins in a row. For their part, the Miami Heat also defeated at home Philadelphia 76ers by 106-94. Milwaukee bucks, after the match, they remain in Play-off positions with 46 victories in 71 matches played, while Miami Heat it also continues in play-off positions with 39 games won out of 71 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard, although in the end the local team ended up distancing itself and ended with a result of 44-28. Later, during the second quarter the local team increased their difference and went on to win by 25 points (61-36) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 26-23. After this, the teams accumulated a total of 70-51 points before the break.

In the third quarter Miami Heat He reduced distances on the scoreboard and the fourth ended with a partial result of 29-30 and a 99-81 overall result. Finally, during the last quarter the visiting team also managed to get close again on the electronic, although not enough to win the game and the quarter ended with a partial result of 23-27. After all this, the match ended with a final result of 122-108 for Milwaukee bucks.

The triumph of Milwaukee bucks was due in part thanks to 21 points, seven assists and seven rebounds from Khris middleton and the 20 points, 10 assists and five rebounds of Jrue Holiday. The 31 points, three assists and six rebounds of Kendrick nunn and the 17 points and a rebound of Goran dragic they were not enough for Miami Heat won the match.

In the next NBA clash Milwaukee bucks will face Chicago Bulls in the United Center. For its part, Miami Heat you will see the faces with Detroit Pistons in the Little Caesars Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.