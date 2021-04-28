Milwaukee Bucks clinches victory over Charlotte Hornets 104-114

04/28/2021 at 3:51 AM CEST

Milwaukee bucks defeated as a visitor Charlotte hornets by 104-114 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Charlotte Hornets players managed to win at home against Boston Celtics by 125-104. For their part, the Milwaukee Bucks lost at home with Atlanta Hawks by 111-104. Milwaukee bucks, with this result, he is left with one of the access places to the Play-off with 38 victories in 61 games played, while Charlotte hornetsAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for now with 30 victories in 61 games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter, the Milwaukee Bucks players were the main protagonists, increased the difference to a maximum of eight points (23-31) and finished with 28-33. Later, during the second quarter the players of Milwaukee bucks they distanced themselves in the electronic, in fact, they achieved a partial of 11-2 and had a maximum difference of 18 points (43-61) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 17-29. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 45-62 points before the break.

During the third quarter the locals reduced differences in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 12-2 until it ended with a partial result of 35-25 and a total of 80-87. Finally, in the last quarter the visitors increased their difference again, reaching a difference of 13 points (85-98) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 24-27. Finally, the clash concluded with a result of 104-114 for the players of the visiting team.

Much of the victory of Milwaukee bucks was cemented from 29 points, eight assists and 12 rebounds from Giannis Antetokounmpo and the 22 points, two assists and four rebounds of Brook lopez. The 21 points, six assists and 10 rebounds of Miles Bridges and the 25 points, six assists and three rebounds of Devonte ‘Graham they were not enough for Charlotte hornets could win the game.

After winning this match, the next clash of Milwaukee bucks will be against Houston Rockets in the Toyota Center, while Charlotte hornets you will see the faces with Boston Celtics in the Td garden. Check the full NBA schedule.