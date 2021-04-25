Milwaukee Bucks clinch victory over Philadelphia 76ers 132-94

04/25/2021 at 12:50 AM CEST

Milwaukee bucks managed to win at home in front of Philadelphia 76ers by 132-94 in a new day of the NBA. On the previous day, the Milwaukee Bucks players won at home against Philadelphia 76ers 124-117, completing a three-game winning streak in their last five games, while the Philadelphia 76ers lost on the road with Milwaukee bucks by 124-117, so after the match they added a total of five defeats in a row. After the game, Milwaukee bucks he remains with one of the places in the Play-off positions with 37 games won out of 59 played. For its part, Philadelphia 76ers it also remains in play-off positions with 39 victories in 60 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

The first quarter was led by the local team, in fact, they achieved a partial 11-2 during this quarter and went on to win by 11 points (26-15) until finishing with a result of 26-17. Later, in the second quarter the locals widened their difference and increased the difference to a maximum of 12 points (47-35) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 24-23. After this, the teams reached the break with a 50-40 on the counter.

During the third quarter the players of Milwaukee bucks They increased their difference again, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 24-2 and had a maximum difference of 25 points (84-59) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 36-23 and 86-63 in total . Finally, during the last quarter Milwaukee bucks he distanced himself again in the light, in fact, he got a partial 13-2 and reached a difference of 41 points (125-84) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 46-31. Finally, the match concluded with a final score of 132-94 for the local team players.

During the meeting, the interventions of Giannis Antetokounmpo Y Bobby portis, who had 24 points, seven assists and 14 rebounds and 17 points and eight rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Dwight howard Y Shake milton, with 12 points, one assist and 12 rebounds and 15 points, three assists and three rebounds respectively.

After winning this match, the next clash of Milwaukee bucks will be against Atlanta Hawks in the State Farm Arena. For its part, the next meeting of Philadelphia 76ers will be against Oklahoma city thunder in the Wells Fargo Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.