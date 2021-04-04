Milwaukee Bucks beat Sacramento Kings 128-129

04/04/2021 at 6:51 AM CEST

Milwaukee bucks was imposed on Sacramento Kings away from home by 128-129 in a new day of the NBA. The locals come from losing at home with Los angeles lakers by 94-115, so after the match they accumulated four consecutive defeats, while the visitors won away from home against Portland Trail Blazers by 109-127, so after the game they completed a streak of four consecutive victories. With this result, Milwaukee bucks which would allow him to qualify for the Play-off with 32 games won out of 49 played. For its part, Sacramento KingsAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 22 victories in 50 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

The first quarter had several lead changes in the light and ended 28-31. After this, in the second quarter the visiting team increased its difference and increased the difference to a maximum of seven points (48-55) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 29-30. After this, the rivals reached the break with a 57-61 on the scoreboard.

Over the course of the third quarter Milwaukee bucks managed to distance himself again in the electronic, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 12-2 and had a maximum difference of 10 points (83-93) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 34-38 and 91 -99 total. Finally, during the last quarter the locals managed to get closer again in the electronic, in fact, they got a partial of 14-0, although not enough to win the game and the quarter ended with a partial result of 37-30. Finally, the clash ended with a score of 128-129 in favor of the visitors.

During the match, Milwaukee bucks won the victory thanks to 33 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds from Jrue Holiday and the 26 points and four rebounds of Brook lopez. The 27 points, six assists and three rebounds of De’Aaron Fox and the 27 points, an assist and three rebounds of Terence davis they were not enough for Sacramento Kings won the match.

In the next NBA game Sacramento Kings will face Minnesota Timberwolves in it Target Center. For its part, the next meeting of Milwaukee bucks will be against Golden state warriors in it Chase Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.