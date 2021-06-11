Milwaukee Bucks beat BrooklynNets in a tremendous game (2-1)

Milwaukee bucks is still alive in the semi-final series of the Eastern Conference that is facing them Brooklyn nets after winning the third game 86-83 and leaving the tie 2-1 for the New Yorkers. The game was an absolute madness in which the defenses and the tension dominated the attacks.

Those from Wisconsin, after a spectacular start (30-11) in the first quarter, let themselves go up (31-15 in the second for the Nets) and almost ended up paying dearly for it.

The ending was tremendous. Kevin Durant, who had been down all night, drew his rifle to score his team’s last 9 points, including a 3-pointer that put the Nets up 3 a minute from time. Khris Middleton closed the gap with a layup, Kyrie Irving missed and Jrue Holiday put his team ahead after a great tackle to the basket. Bruce Brown then tried after an Irving near-loss, but couldn’t score and the Bucks had two more points from personnel. Durant, very forced, had a triple to equalize at the end, but missed.

Middleton was the leading scorer of the game. He finished with 35 points and 15 rebounds and being key in the last minutes. Giannis Antetokounmpo He played at a high level (33 points and 14 rebounds). In the Nets, 30 points for KD and 22 for Irving, which were far from the percentages they had exhibited in the first two games of the series.

The Bucks, forced not to fail

After the victory last morning, the Bucks should try to win the fourth game on Sunday again to even the game and put pressure on some Nets who, for the first time in the playoffs so far, showed weakness in attack, although still they were about to take the duel.