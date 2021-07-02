Milwaukee Bucks beat Atlanta Hawks in starless game

Milwaukee bucks He is one step away from playing his first NBA Finals since 1974 (with such Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Oscar Robertson) after winning the fifth game of the series yesterday against Atlanta Hawks by 123-112. The stars of both teams, Giannis Antetokounmpo Y Bring young, they did not play due to injury. Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis and Jrue Holiday played at a great level and led the match for the Wisconsin team. In those of Georgia, the best was Bogdan Bogdanovic, who hit a great game, but could not help his team to storm the Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks, after the ridicule of the fourth game after Anteto’s injury, came out like a shot willing to give their rival no options and finished the first quarter 36-22 up. Then they knew how to manage their advantage until the end. Brook Lopez dominated the paint and was the top scorer of the game with 33 points (14 of 18 from the field goal). Middleton finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists and Jrue Holiday with 25 points and 13 assists. Bobby Portis, Anteto’s replacement in the starting five, contributed 22 points.

In the Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 28 points and 7 triples were useless. John Collins contributed 19 units and Lou Williams left until 17.

Brook dominated and dropped a new playoff career-high: 33 PTS | 7 REB | 14/18 FG pic.twitter.com/0244nq6Oyj – Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 2, 2021

Bring Young, back

It is expected that, after being out in games 3 and 4 of the series, Trae Young returned in the fifth this Saturday in Atlanta to try to help his team turn the tie. It is not yet known if Anteto has any options to play the weekend in Georgia.