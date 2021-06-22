Milwaukee Bucks Atlanta Hawks 2021 playoffs prediction analysis

The media noise and the predictions of the gurus have not surrounded the walk of these two teams throughout the season and not even in NBA 2021 playoffs they left with the band of firm candidates for glory, but both Milwaukee bucks What Atlanta Hawks They have raised their level of play in the postseason to a higher status, establishing themselves as very complete, solid and reliable teams at peak moments, to overthrow the big stars and fuss that surrounded the Nets and Sixers projects. This unexpected final supposes the triumph of tactical rigor, defensive consistency, but also showmanship and offensive talent, in two teams with opposing styles, but the same vigor and enthusiasm in the search for the ring.

Milwaukee Bucks, the inability to settle

In the past three years, the Bucks’ project seemed to be headed for the best, but it always succumbed at peak moments and it seemed that Antetokounmpo was not completely surrounded and his game lost steam in the decisive meetings. All that has changed in these playoffs, where the Greek has not arrived with so many eyes on him, but his individual performance has continued to be splendid. He has had no qualms about giving up the triple at times, but his ability to attack the zone in various positions and double the ball to his teammates is far superior than in previous attempts.

Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez are delivering on both sides of the court and PJ Tucker has brought that much needed bonus of experience, defensive toughness and reliability from the corners. Their confidence is through the roof after beating the Brooklyn Nets, but there will also be a notable physical and emotional fatigue that they will have to know how to manage now that they start with the field advantage and the favorite vitola.

Atlanta Hawks, much more than a revelation team

They are here ready to show that they are not a mere cheerleader of the competition, but strong candidates for the ring. The ability they have had to overcome games that seemed lost to the Sixers and collapse their attack has been enormous. The project was designed to achieve great heights of success in the medium term, but they have shortened all forecasts with a Nate McMillan who has hit the key and will give his team the possibility of fighting for something great without special pressure.

They depend heavily on Trae Young and his ability to engage players like Huerter, Collins, Gallinari or Capela, but also on whether Bogdan Bogdanovic is able to keep making shots and being that much needed free verse in scoring. The Georgia franchise hadn’t been in a position to fight for the ring for a long time and many of its players lack experience, but they are brimming with talent and self-confidence.

Keys to the tie

The logical thing is to think of a long series, with the two teams defending their court at all costs and trying to look for tactical loopholes with which to reduce all the rival’s arguments. The intimidating and rebounding power of Capela and López will unleash a battle between them that could be decisive, although the Puerto Rican will have to seek to open up to shoot three and clear the area of ​​the Swiss presence. That can make Antetokounmpo attack the rim more firmly, although John Collins and perhaps Onyeka Okongwu will surely make him a very physical defense.

The percentage of success from the triple of specialists such as Forbes and Huerter will be decisive, as well as the capacity for imbalance that Middleton and Bogdanovic have. One of the most exciting duels will take place at the point guard, with Jrue Holiday trying to enlarge his defensive legend with an iron tag on an indefensible man, such as Trae Young. Anything can happen, although the Bucks seem somewhat favorites.