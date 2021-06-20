Milwaukee Bucks advance to the Eastern Conference final after defeating Brooklyn Nets 111-115

06/20/2021 at 9:07 AM CEST

Milwaukee bucks beat Brooklyn nets away by 111-115 after the seventh and last game of the Play-offs of the semifinals of the NBA Eastern Conference. After this match, the tie remains with a result of 3-4 in favor of Milwaukee bucks, which means that the players of Milwaukee bucks they will play in the final of the eastern conference by achieving a sufficient difference in the result of the tie against their opponent.

The first quarter had several movements on the scoreboard and ended with a result of 28-25. Later, in the second quarter the locals increased their difference and reached a difference of 10 points (51-41) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 25-22. After this, the players came to rest with a 53-47 in the light.

During the third quarter again there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard, which concluded with a partial result of 28-35 (and an 81-82 overall). Finally, the last quarter was also characterized by different leader changes on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 28-27. After all this, the game came to the end of the quarter with a 109-109 draw between both teams, so an extension was necessary to determine the winner.

The extension was dominated by the visiting team, marked the maximum difference (four points) at the end of the extension and ended with a partial result of 2-6, the final result of the match being 111-115 in favor of Milwaukee bucks.

During the match, Milwaukee bucks won the victory thanks to 40 points, five assists and 13 rebounds from Giannis Antetokounmpo and the 23 points, six assists and 10 rebounds of Khris middleton. The 48 points, six assists and nine rebounds of Kevin Durant and the 22 points, nine assists and nine rebounds of James harden they were not enough for Brooklyn nets could win the game.