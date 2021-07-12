Milwaukee beats Phoenix and closes distances

07/12/2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks closed the gap this Sunday in the NBA Finals (1-2) by beating the Phoenix Suns (120-100).

Antetokounmpo, who in the second game gave a recital with 42 points, gave a new monumental performance and this time added 41 points (14 of 23 shooting), 13 rebounds and 6 assists.

For the Suns, Chris Paul had 19 points (8 of 14 shooting) and 9 assists.

🔥 Giannis TAKES OVER in Game 3! 🔥 41 pts

13 REB

14-23 FGM

13-17 FTM @ Giannis_An34 joins @SHAQ as the only players in #NBAFinals history with back-to-back 40+ point, 10+ rebound games, as the Bucks win Game 3! #ThatsGame Game 4: Wed, 9 PM ET, ABC pic.twitter.com/lIazIIZbAo – NBA (@NBA) July 12, 2021

The Suns clearly dominated both of their home games, but on their first outing to Milwaukee (USA) they offered an uneven and uninspired version.

The best example of this was a misguided Devin Booker who could only achieve 10 points (3 of 14 shooting), 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

In front of them, the Bucks did know how to collectively accompany Antetokounmpo on this occasion.

Noted for their poor contribution in Game 2, Jrue Holiday (21 points and 9 assists) and Khris Middleton (18 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists) stepped up tonight.

Also highlighted was Bobby Portis, one of the heroes of the Milwaukee fans who had 11 points and 8 rebounds in just 18 minutes on the court.

The Bucks imposed their defense during much of the duel, had a better aim from the triple (39% against 29% of the Suns), controlled the rebound (47 for 36) and built their first victory in these Finals from a great second quarter (35-17).

The Game 4 of the Finals between the Bucks and Suns will be played on Wednesday also in Milwaukee.