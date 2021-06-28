Milwaukee ahead in Eastern Conference final

06/28/2021 at 6:43 AM CEST

The performance of Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo In the third game of the Eastern Conference final, he annulled Trae Young’s 35 points scored on Sunday night and secured the Bucks’ 102-113 victory over the Hawks, leading Milwaukee 2-1 in the series.

Middleton had a double-double and was the leading scorer of the game, with 38 points (6 triples of 12 attempts), 11 rebounds and 7 assists, while Antetokounmpo had another double-double of 33 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 1 stopper.

For his part, Young scored 35 points (6 of 14 triples thrown), 4 assists and 1 steal. The second best scorer for the Hawks was Danilo Gallinari with 18 points and 4 rebounds.

With the series tied 1-1, Sunday’s game was the first of the Eastern Conference final to be played in Atlanta. The previous two were played in Milwaukee. In the first, the performance of the Hawks point guard, Trae Young, broke records with 48 points and 11 assists in his locker, and allowed his team to take the victory.

In the second, Young disappeared and his team suffered. The Bucks, captained by an excellent Giannis Antetokounmpo, crushed the Hawks and showed that without the point guard, Atlanta’s are a very vulnerable team.

So, on Sunday, most of the 16,550 pairs of eyes that packed the State Farm Arena in Atlanta were fixed on the young point guard who in the 14 playoff games has averaged 29.4 points and 9.9 assists. per encounter.

Antetokounmpo’s numbers aren’t far behind, at least when it comes to points. The Greek player had scored an average of 28.9 points and 5.5 assists in the previous 14 playoff games, plus 13.2 rebounds.

But statistics indicate that Young is more critical to the functioning of the rest of the Hawks than Antetokounmpo is to the Bucks.

The Hawks started out toned on defense and, more importantly for the Atlanta team, without needing Young’s points. Defensive pressure from the Hawks caused Krhis Middleton, Jrue Holliday and Antetokounmpo to lose three consecutive balls.

The balls were used by Clint Capela, twice, and Kevin Huerter, with a triple. The Hawks imposed a 7-0 run and Mike Budenholze, the Bucks coach, was forced to call an early timeout.

Budenholze tried to put his team in order and stop the Hawks’ initial momentum but the strategy didn’t work. With Young at the helm, the Hawks soared. With 5.22 remaining in the first quarter, Atlanta’s team were 15 points ahead of the Bucks, 25-10.

Young was responsible for 10 of the 25 points and seemed destined to repeat the performance of the first game. But with the turnover of players and the departure of Capela and Huerter from the court, the Hawks suffered a costly loss.

In four minutes, the Bucks punished the Hawks with a 4-15 run, which left the score at 29-25 with 1 minute remaining in the first 12 minutes of play. The first quarter ended with a 32-27 score, 5 points up for the Hawks.

But the recovery of the Bucks, who in addition to the starters had 6 points from Bobby Portis off the bench, signaled that the Hawks were vulnerable.

33 & 11 for Giannis in Game 3. Bucks take a 2-1 lead in the #NBAECF presented by AT&T. Game 4 is Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET on TNT.

In the second quarter, the Hawks appeared to control the game. As is customary in the plan of Nate McMillan, the Atlanta coach, the Hawks started the second quarter with Young on the bench, after playing all 12 minutes of the first quarter.

The Hawks did not resent the absence of Young and got to put 8 points ahead. When the point guard returned to the court, the Hawks were 5 up, 40-35.

But Antetokounmpo and company were unwilling to let Young reactivate his team. The Greek tirelessly crushed the Atlanta defense with inning after inning: when he wasn’t scoring, he was staffed.

With the assistance of Middleton, Portis and Pat Connaughton, the Bucks began to close the gap and when it came to rest, the scoreboard indicated a tie 56-56.

Young had 17 points but the point guard only had 3 in the second quarter. Antetokounmpo had 16 (5 + 11) and Middleton 13 (6 + 7).

After halftime, the Hawks managed to get ahead again thanks to Young’s points. At 7.22, the Hawks were 7 points up, 73-66, and threatened to take off as they did in the third quarter of the first game.

But this time, the Bucks had learned their lesson. Milwaukee’s men were on the lookout and with 2.33 left in the quarter, the Bucks tied the game, 80-80.

It was in the last seconds of the third quarter that an incident occurred that could throw the game off balance. Young stepped on one of the umpires and injured his ankle. The point guard had to leave the court and go to the locker room. When the penultimate quarter ended, the Hawks were just 2 points up, 85-53.

Young returned to the court 3 minutes into the fourth period. The Hawks had pulled away again on the scoreboard, 95-88. But there Middleton appeared. The guard hit 4 of the 6 triples he tried in the last 12 minutes in addition to another 4 shots of 2.

With 5.13 remaining, Middleton hit a triple that put the Bucks ahead, 98-101. The Milwaukee did not lose the lead of the game again. When the final whistle came, the Bucks were enjoying their maximum lead in the entire game, 11 points, 102-113.