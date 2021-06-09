Milton removes and Embiid finishes: the 76ers tie the tie

Trouble more or less saved. The Sixers leave their pavilion with the court factor lost but already with the tie in the tie that faces the Hawks. One by one after, again, a differential performance of Joel embiid, who was disgusted by the award that minutes before the crash was given to Nikola Jokic as MVP of the 2020/21 season in the NBA. The Cameroonian did what he had to: that his rival on the court would pay the price for his anger at not having been designated as the best.

The surprise was not having the best Sixers player in those numbers or Ben Simmons, presumably second sword, in just two hits from the field and much more focused on direction and defense. No way. That has become routine. But Rivers did touch a key at the end of the third quarter with which he could explode the game: Shake miltonIn his first minutes on the court, he broke the game with his fellow substitutes. His was part of the fault for this 118-102, an unthinkable score just after the break but made official when the final horn sounded.

The locals, aware of what they were playing against a team that is not the favorite and already took the lead in the first game, started very much. Long enough for Green to dunk with just six seconds left. 12-2 of partial opening. Balls to Harris and Embiid, playing the static well and also if there was any quick transition. Great first answer. The intensity was what marked those bars and the 76ers left almost to touch a score of advantage (28-10, minute 8). Everything changed, however, with the arrival of the second period. The inclusion on the court of the bench players affected the Hawks in a better way, who, thanks to Huerter and Gallinari, scored points and Lou Williams, in opposition to what Trae Young usually proposes at the level of rhythm and absorption of marking, changed The sign. And the intensity, of course: Huerter even put plugs. McMillan’s men did not close the wound, but they did get within two distance. Embiid returned to the court to begin to dominate Capela quite clearly and that was what sustained them until, at the edge of the break and with Young again being the one who manipulated the flow, a pair of triples by Huerter and Gallinari, which surpassed the twenty without being headlines, they returned to tighten the confrontation.

With the second half, more balls to Will. In Philadelphia he grew up and lived and here the character is called Embiid. Surprising in the triple as soon as he arrived or fighting in the low post with force. The defense on him also failed, the two against one released others who did not fail, with Seth Curry as a practical example. When it seemed they were already leaving, two shots in a row from Bogdanovic on the other side slowed the euphoria. But minus two isolated shots from Curry and two other actions from Harris, all of Embiid. And they left again until Bogdan Bogdanovic, this time with consecutive shots but each one counting by three points, again broke the magic in the heads of the locals. And ahead, even (79-80, minute 33). There Shake Milton appeared, who shook up the game as his name already says. A pair of triples before the end of the third period put the 76ers ahead again. Not only with him but with George Hill and Dwight Howard, a small great impulse to go on the scoreboard to something that would already be final until the end. Milton contributed 14 points in 14 minutes without having stepped on the court in the first half. And, of course, to close the circle was Joel Embiid, who went up to 40 points and without losing 50% of success. The series now travels to Atlanta for the next two games with a juicy tie in it.