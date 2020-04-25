In the best classic and historical style, an old acquaintance of Brazilian football celebrates its 80th anniversary this Monday. The Paulo Machado de Carvalho Municipal Stadium, the Pacaembu Stadium, located in the central area of ​​the city of São Paulo, was inaugurated in 1940. Considered, at the time, one of the most modern in South America, the space is a landmark.

To open the commemorative date, the THROW! summoned a series of stars responsible for giving voice to the emotions experienced there. Milton Leite, Gustavo Villani, from “Globo”, Silvio Luiz, from “RedeTV!”, André Henning, from “Esporte Interativo”, Penidão, from “Rádio Globo RJ”, and Osar Ulisses, from “Rádio Globo SP”, were elected to tell the mysteries of the charming stadium and comment on their remarkable moments in Pacaembu.

For Milton Leite and Gustavo Villani, the first memory of each of them within “Paca” goes beyond life as communicators. Football enthusiasts lived the place long before they discovered that they were responsible for thrilling the public.

SPECIAL L !: Pacaembu will turn 80 this Monday (27) (Bruno Fernandes / Fotoarena / Palmeiras Press Release)

Ronaldo on the pitch for Timão at Pacaembu (TOM DIB / LANCEPRESS!)

– Pacaembu was one of the scenarios of my formation as a soccer fan and my first broadcast of the game on TV was at this stadium. It was a Palmeiras x Portuguesa, for the 1991 São Paulo Championship. Since then, I have broadcast many games there and championship decisions. It was at Pacaembu that the famous “What a beauty!” for Ronaldo. For Corinthians, in 2009, he hit a foul against Vitória, slipped, fell down and took a “What a beauty”, even though it was the Phenomenon – said Milton, who still remembered his catchphrase.

Gustavo Villani was also marked by the games and highlighted a curiosity of the stadium’s nickname.

– Pacaembu is beautiful. Starting with the indigenous name. I saw great games there. I have the best memories. The first memory is sad, I was a boy passing through São Paulo, lived in Marília, and I went to watch that São Paulo x Palmeiras at Supercopa São Paulo de Futebol Jr. The toboggan was under renovation and served as ammunition for the vandals.

In addition to the tight streets around it and the charming grandstand, Pacaembu is mainly in the memory of São Paulo fans for their historic titles and duels. Even though Palmeiras, Corinthians, São Paulo and Santos have their homes, Milton praises the “root” style of Pacaembu.

– It has a special charm. Perhaps because it belongs to everyone and it belongs to nobody. The fact of having a history with so many memorable games, World Cup games, of so many stars who stepped there. The architecture also allows for a great view, you are not too far from the field. To broadcast games is also great.

Neymar beat Libertadores by Santos at the stadium (Photo: Nacho Doce / Arquivo Lance!)

– The charm of Pacaembu is comfort. It is great to watch the game, any place in the horseshoe of the stands is close to the field. And the work booths are also excellent – pointed out Villani, who also revealed his most outstanding game on the spot: Santos x Peñarol, in 2011, when Peixe won the Libertadores.

Not only were matches left in Guga Villani’s memory. As he revealed to the L!, not said and his head on Alberto’s bicycle, former Santos center forward, against Corinthians, in 2002. For Villani, it was an enlightened team under the command of Emerson Leão with Diego, Robinho and co. Guga finished by evaluating the move:

– What a goal!

* under the supervision of Tadeu Rocha

