In this file image, taken on June 18, 2019, a new promotional poster with the phrase « I Love NY » on Empire State Square, before being installed in front of the New York State Capitol in Albany. Milton Glaser, the creator of the logo, passed away on June 26, 2020 on his 91st birthday. (AP Photo / Hans Pennink, file)

NEW YORK (AP) – Milton Glaser, the groundbreaking graphic designer who adorned Bob Dylan’s silhouette with psychedelic touches on his hair and summed up feelings for his native New York with « I (HEART) NY » (« I Love NY »), passed away on Friday, on his birthday. He was 91 years old.

Glaser suffered a stroke and had kidney failure, his wife, Shirley Glaser, explained to The New York Times.

On posters, logos, advertisements, and book covers, Glaser’s ideas captured the spirit of the 1960s with a few simple colors and shapes. He was the designer of the team that founded New York magazine with Clay Felker in the late 1960s.

« In our office, of course, he will always be one of the small group of men and women who, in the late 1960s, pulled New York out of the newspaper morgue and made it a great American magazine, » the publication stated. in his Glaser obituary.

The bold “I (HEART) NY” logo, which cleverly uses typewriter letters as typography, was conceived as part of an advertising campaign that began in 1977 to boost the image of the state when crime and budget problems dominated headlines. Glaser did the design for free.

Almost a quarter of a century later, just a few days after the 9/11 attacks, he revisited it, adding a black scar to the red heart and the phrase « more than ever » to the message.

Glaser was born in 1929 in the Bronx and studied at Cooper Union School of Art in New York and in Italy.

The Cooper-Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum awarded him a career award in 2004. Five years later, in 2009, he received the National Medal of Arts.