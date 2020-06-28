Canadian tennis player Milos Raonic He gave an interview to TSN, where he spoke about all the news in the world of tennis and acknowledged that Novak Djokovic will need a long time to regain the confidence of all the tennis players that make up the circuit, after seeing what happened a few days ago on the Adria Tour, where Every day more coronavirus positives are known.

-He had in mind playing the Adria Tour in Montenegro:

“In my life I have never been able to play in front of my cousins, since as everyone knows I was born in Montenegro. I have never played in front of my grandmother, my uncles, my aunts and my cousins, so I thought very seriously playing the tournament. I finally decided not to play it, since I didn’t want to be flying all over the world being the situation at the moment. I felt it was an unnecessary risk and there will be another opportunity to play there when things are a little best”.

-He did not understand how the Adria Tour could be played with the public:

“I understood that the vast majority of exhibition tournaments were going to be played without an audience because there was nothing at stake, but when I saw the large number of people during the Adria Tour, I was very surprised. Personally, I would not have felt comfortable playing tennis with so many people knowing the situation the world is going through with the coronavirus pandemic. “

-Statements from Djokovic’s parents blaming Dimitrov for contagion between players in the tournament:

“They were undoubtedly very unfair comments. There were other things that perhaps could have caused it. Maybe Nole caught the virus when playing a game of basketball and nobody knew it. We are in a moment where society is constantly looking for a culprit for everything. The world has realized that playing tennis with the public right now doesn’t work. “

-Djokovic’s position within the Players Council is seriously compromised:

“I know that Djokovic was one of the players who were against traveling to New York to play the US Open seeing the conditions they gave us. He said that it was impossible for a Grand Slam to be played that way. After all has happened, I think Nole has lost weight on the circuit. I have nothing against Djokovic and I even think that he has guided us very well in recent months, but I think that now he will need many things to regain the confidence of all world, “said Raonic, who confessed what his short and long-term goals are:” My intention is that when tennis returns I can play at my best tennis level. I have played Grand Slams finals and I know that I can compete against the best players in the world. circuit.