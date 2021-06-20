Milos Raonic gets off Wimbledon

The Canadian tennis player Milos raonic He communicated through social networks his resignation to play the 2021 Wimbledon tournament, after continuing with those physical problems in his calf. The former world number three played his last match in the round of 16 of the Masters 1000 in Miami 2021 when he fell to the Polish Hubert Hurkacz: “I wanted to share with you that I am incredibly sad and hurt that I cannot be ready to compete at Wimbledon this year. I have been working very hard to solve these physical problems, but I had a little setback. I will not be ready for Wimbledon. I will continue to work hard to be able to return to the circuit as soon as possible, “confessed Raonic.