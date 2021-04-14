Milner: "We were better"

James milner, Liverpool player, said on Wednesday that They were a better team and they deserved to beat Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

Liverpool were cut off in the Champions League quarter-finals after Real Madrid made it 3-1 in the first leg with a goalless draw at Anfield.

“The game, the intensity and our desire was good, but you can’t waste the chances we had and that was the difference“Milner told BT Sport network.

“The positive is the occasions we created and the reaction we had. We were obviously better and did enough to win the match“added the midfielder, who started this Wednesday.

“If we had played the first leg with the same intensity, it would have been different. In the end we were not good enough in both games. The most important thing is that if we play like this we will be able to get into the top four in the Premier “.