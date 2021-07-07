Milly Alcock and Emily Carey join the cast of ‘House of the Dragon’

House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, has two new members in its cast. Milly Alcock (Upright) and Emily Carey (Get Even) join the new HBO series to play the younger versions of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.

Both characters will be recurring in the new HBO project directed by Clare Kilner, Geeta Patel and Miguel Sapochnik. The plot is based on the book Fire & Blood by George RR Martin, who also serves as a writer.

The events unfold 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, focusing on the history of the House of Targaryen. Princess Rhaenyra (Alcock), the king’s first-born, is a pure Valyrian blood and a dragon rider. For her part, Alicent Hightower (Carey), holds the title of the hand of the king and is also the most attractive woman in the Seven Kingdoms.

House of the Dragon was co-created by George RRMartin and Ryan Condal, the latter being part of the writing team of the project. Condal, Martin and Miguel Sapochnik serve as executive producers with writer Sara Lee Hess, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt. For his part, television director Greg Yaitanes is co-executive producer.

As for the rest of the cast, actors such as: Rhys Ifans who will be Otto Hightower, Matt Smith will play Prince Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon and Paddy Considine will play King Viserys Targaryen.

The House of the Dragon series will be released by HBO and HBO Max in 2022, its first season will have a total of 10 episodes and it is expected that prior to its launch more details will be provided about the events that led to the history of Game of Thrones.