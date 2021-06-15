Milln and Escalona win in the MARCA Junior Cup of the Casino La Unin de Segovia

The National Circuit RPT – MARCA Junior Cup U18 by Wilson – Tennis Point has spent the past week through the magnificent facilities of the Club Casino La Union de Segovia. It was the seventh test of the circuit, which this year celebrates its third edition.

In the female category the champion has been Julia Millan, Irene’s winner Cook, seeded number 3, by 6-3 and 6-0. In the male, Francisco Staggered, seeded number 4, surpassed Iker Gaztambide by 7-6 and 6-4.

This Circuit Junior Cup U18 with Carlos Cowboy as Director and Referee of the event, and to Julia Navajo, as the Assistant to the Referee of the same.

The 3 RPT National Circuit – MARCA Junior Cup U18 by Wilson – Tennis Point, has the support of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation and consist of 18 tests during 2021.

The Professional Tennis Registry, the oldest and largest promoter of Youth Tennis in Spain, organizes the RPT National Circuit – MARCA by Wilson – Tennis Point, which will have 45 events in 2021, with the support of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, together with the collaboration of HdI, NH hotels, NutriSport & IBP Uniuso.