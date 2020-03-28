We continue to receive the statements and experiences of professional players in this world confinement in our fight against the coronavirus. While many of them are still unable to train outdoors, decisions within the circuit continue to move forward without much clarity. Roland Garros has already made the decision to postpone his dates until September, but what will happen to Wimbledon? The third Grand Slam of the year will choose one way or another in the coming days, although for John Millman there would be no other possibility than cancellation. At least, the postponement. Settled at his Brisbane home and forced to train at his gym, the Australian comments on The Age what is your opinion on this dilemma.

“We will have to be fairly unified in our recovery process before the tour can resume,” says current World No. 43. “Maybe COVID-19 will change the locations of many tournaments with the intention of containing that expansion but, for example, if someone flies to South America to a place where the virus has not yet arrived, I don’t think it was a good idea to take hold the event. I also don’t think it’s the best for a tournament that only certain players can play.This is where a good part of the problems lie. Right now the feeling is as if we had to be vaccinated so that the virus does not run its course, “expands the ocean.

If Millman stands out for something every time he opens his mouth, it is for speaking very clearly, always reflecting what he thinks without any hesitation. “I don’t see us playing tennis for a long time, the fight is now about trying to stay firm in this fight, trying to survive during this very difficult stage, ”confesses a John who immediately contributes his opinion about not holding Wimbledon. “I hope the tournament is canceled or at least postponed, at best I think it could be held in August or September. I also don’t want to sell this as a sad story, I know there are a lot of Australians who are having a much worse time than I am. When talking about people’s health we must put everything in perspective, we are facing a very serious issue. ”

When the contagion of Thiago Seyboth Wild, we quickly relate the Brazilian to his latest rivals. One of them was Millman. “Our Davis Cup doctor told us that it would be highly unlikely that the virus would reach Adelaide. Now that a large number of days have passed, in which it should have manifested itself in the event that someone had taken it, the reality is that no one has shown symptoms. Apart from this information I don’t know anything else, luckily I feel good ”, concludes the 30-year-old tennis player.

.