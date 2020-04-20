John Millman keep looking for answers. The Australian has been expressing his opinions based on different questions, all related to the breakdown and the pandemic that is leaving practically the entire world without sport. In his last chat with the AAP (Australian Press Agency), Millman wonders why he had to wait for such a situation, for a global pandemic, to start helping the most remote tennis players from the elite.

It is a reflection that comes after the agreement signed by the best players in the world, helping first-hand, with their income, the most distant players in the ranking. For Millman, there is an intrinsic problem, unrelated to this eventuality, that should be corrected from much higher and much longer.

“That only the first 100 win money is a bit laughable”

“It is not a secret, and it is quite clear, that I think that the salary distribution in tennis has always been a little unbalanced. For the potential of tennis that exists and for the number of countries that play competitively, so large which is tennis as a product of the masses, because it is a great product, especially worldwide, the fact that “only” 100 people in the world earn money in a net way … it is a little laughable “.

Millman explained that even earning $ 200,000 a year in prizes, clean profits are practically non-existent, a reality that has been reported for a long time, constantly. “That is something that the public is not so aware of. They do not understand that we are paying for everything: a coach, trips, hotels. Everything is in our hands. You are paying all your expenses as a tennis player. And once you are away Out of the top 100, you will start looking at the prize money you accumulate and the expenses and investments you must make and realize how little money it is. Surely perhaps we should have distributed the money a little better. “

Millman finishing his reflections, the oceanic tennis player does not stop wondering why this reaction does not arise in normal circumstances. “If the concern is helping players ranked 250 to 700 in the world, why has it taken a global pandemic to realize this?”

