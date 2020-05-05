Los Angeles.- Former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, will give a speech at an event that will broadcast on YouTube on June 6 as an alternative graduation ceremony in which Lady Gaga, BTS, Malala Yousafzai and Alicia Keys, among others, will participate. .

With the title “Dear Class of 2020”, the platform and the guests will organize a digital graduation for all those students who will not be able to attend a celebration for the end of their studies due to the current coronavirus pandemic .

The event, which will be broadcast on June 6, will feature the participation of the Obama couple, who will give a graduation speech.

Also speaking will be human rights activist Malala Yousafzai, the former US Secretary of Defense. Robert M. Gates, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, and pop stars Lady Gaga and BTS.

Additionally, South Koreans BTS will be giving a post-concert as hosts of the post-graduation party.

For the moment, they have also confirmed their performance Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Chloe x Halle and the protagonist of the series “Euphoria”, Zendaya.

“Graduation is a long-awaited tradition for students and their families. With the current state of the world, YouTube wants to provide some inspiration in the form of a virtual ceremony,” said Susanne Daniels, global director of content for YouTube, in a statement.

It is not the only virtual graduation event to be held in the United States.

As an example, Facebook will host another similar initiative on May 15, which will feature Oprah Winfrey as a ringmaster and artists such as Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, and Simone Biles.

For their part, Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Fallon, John Legend and other personalities will record their own speeches in a special podcast, available from the middle of this month.

.