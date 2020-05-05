WASHINGTON D.C. Former President Barack Obama will join a number of personalities and deliver the graduation speech to the three million graduates of the United States during a televised event on May 16 at 8 p.m. ET. This event is organized by The LeBron James Family Foundation, XQ Institute and The Entertainment Industry Foundation.

Other participants in the event include Megan Rapinoe, YBN Cordae, Chika, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Loren Gray, Brandan “Bmike” Odums, Henry Platt and Jonah Platt.

The one-hour special, “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,” will air simultaneously on NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox. It will include appearances by LeBron James, Pharrell Williams, Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny , Yara Shahidi, Ben Platt, Lena Waithe and HER

Obama will be joined by several high school seniors from the Chicago Public Schools and members of the Obama Young Workers Corps, who are part of the Obama Foundation team to “inspire, empower and connect people to change their world. “

Graduate Together was launched by high school students and educators. It will feature graduation speeches, presentations, and more. It will also air on TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, Complex Networks, PeopleTV, and other digital platforms.

Other virtual events

It is not the only virtual graduation event to be held in the United States.

Obama and his wife, Michelle, will also give a speech at an event that will broadcast on YouTube on June 6 as an alternative graduation ceremony in which Lady Gaga, BTS, Malala Yousafzai and Alicia Keys, among others, will participate.

With the title “Dear Class of 2020”, the video platform and the guests will organize a digital graduation for all those students who will not be able to attend a celebration for the end of their studies due to the current pandemic. of the coronavirus.

The event, which will be broadcast on June 6, will feature the participation of the Obama couple, who will give a graduation speech.

Also speaking will be human rights activist Malala Yousafzai, the former US Secretary of Defense. Robert M. Gates, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, and pop stars Lady Gaga and BTS.

Additionally, South Koreans BTS will be giving a post-concert as hosts of the post-graduation party. For the moment, they have also confirmed their performance Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Chloe x Halle and the protagonist of the series “Euphoria”, Zendaya.

“Graduation is a long-awaited tradition for students and their families. With the current state of the world, YouTube wants to provide some inspiration in the form of a virtual ceremony,” said Susanne Daniels, global director of content for YouTube, in a statement.

On the other hand, Facebook will organize another similar initiative on May 15, which will feature Oprah Winfrey as master of ceremonies and artists such as Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles.

For their part, Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Fallon, John Legend and other personalities will record their own speeches in a special podcast, available from the middle of this month.

.