The Xbox One exclusive titles catalog is made up of quite a few developments from Xbox Game Studios, but there are also quite a few from external studios. One of the most important that arrived this year is the one from Moon Studios, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, sequel to Ori and the Blind Forest, a franchise that was born in this generation of consoles. Although it has only been on the market for just over 3 months, millions of players have tried the game, but only a small fraction has finished it.

Through Twitter, developer Moon Studios revealed that Ori and the Will of the Wisps has already been played by 2 million users. It is important to say that this figure includes both users who bought the game in either digital or physical format, as well as those who have been able to play it through the Xbox Game Pass (a service it came to on its premiere day), so that it is not possible to know how many players of those 2 million bought the game.

Still, this is a great achievement for the studio, considering that the franchise only has 2 installments. To celebrate with fans, Moon Studios shared an infographic that reveals some very interesting details about the title.

The Ori and the Will of the Wisps challenge has resulted in only a small percentage completing it

The most interesting without a doubt is that of the 2 million players, only 423,000 managed to reach the end of the game; that is, less than a quarter of the total, (about 21%). It is important to say that this is taking into account all the difficulties; the completion percentage falls much more in difficult mode, since only 45,000 have achieved it, which translates to 2.25%.

The image also reveals information about the players’ games, such as that only 7,100 went through the adventure without dying, but that in total 240 million deaths have been recorded. Likewise, it was announced that as a whole, users have spent 14.5 million hours playing it.

You can find more interesting facts in the image below.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps infographic (Image: Moon Studios)

What do you think of Ori and the Will of the Wisps player stats? Have you played the title? You finished it? Tell us in the comments.

One of the services Microsoft is promoting is Project xCloud cloud gaming, which will bring benefits to players who prefer to play regardless of the platform. The service is not yet available worldwide, but where it is already on trial you can find Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps, is available exclusively for Xbox One and PC (Windows 10 and Steam). We remind you that if you are a member of Xbox Game Pass on console or PC you can play it at no additional cost. You can find more about him if you check his file or if you consult our written review.

