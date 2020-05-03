Millions of Spaniards were able to go out for a walk and do sports this Saturday, such as running or using their bicycles, on the first day of relaxation for adults from the strict measures of confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After seven weeks of confinement in their homes, from which you could only go out to buy essential items, walk pets or work in essential sectors, many citizens took to the streets and roads to enjoy the outdoors.

Equipped with their sports clothes to run or pedal, or with current clothing to go for a walk, and helped by the almost summer weather that today predominates throughout Spain, the activity stars cities and towns that for nearly two months were semi-deserted.

These exits are allowed after the rate of new detected cases stood at 0.55 percent daily on Friday, after at their worst they increased by 35 percent.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, appealed through Twitter to the “prudence and responsibility” of the citizens so that they respect the established norms and avoid a further increase in the spread of the disease, because “the virus is still there.”

The Executive established a series of time bands for population groups according to age (children, adults and the elderly and the chronically ill) to avoid large concentrations of people and protect the most vulnerable.

Walks were also limited to one kilometer from the home and for one hour, and sports to the municipality of residence, and the respect for the safety distance was stressed.

Still, in many parts of the country, especially in the main cities, the avalanche of people made it very difficult to keep that distance.

“The road looks like the Gran Vía de Madrid,” a resident of Galapagar, a town 35 kilometers from the capital, told Efe after going for a walk this morning in the countryside.

.