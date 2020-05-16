The world witnessed on Thursday, May 14, what was described as an unprecedented historical scene, when millions of people around the planet joined in prayers to plead with God for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and help scientists and researchers to find a vaccine against the disease as soon as possible.

The gesture was a response to the humanitarian appeal of the Superior Committee of the Human Fraternity (HCHF), which received the blessings and support of His Eminence, Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, the Great Imam of Al Azhar, and His Holiness, the Pope Francis, leader of the Catholic Church, in addition to receiving the approval of several kings, presidents, leaders and important political, religious and press authorities from around the world.

HCHF’s call for prayers for humanity, which was announced in a statement published in 14 languages, gained momentum on social media, which recorded interactions on digital media, engagement and a potential reach of 36 billion between 2 and 15 May, according to a report by Talkwalker reviews. The initiative’s official website (pray.forhumanfraternity.org) and social media accounts broadcast live prayers around the world for 24 hours.

The hashtag #OrePelaHumanidade (#PrayForHumanity) was one of the most popular in countries like France, Germany, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Spain, Egypt and Italy, proof of the great success of the initiative, which also attracted the attention of the international press.

The HCHF extended its thanks to all leaders, religious, politicians and well-known institutions, in addition to the people who participated in this world day of prayers.

Judge Mohamed Abdel Salam, secretary general of HCHF, praised the event’s unexpected success, stressing the initiative’s contribution to legitimate global unity.

He declared: “The voices of supplication to God, which took place in a unique humanitarian scenario on all the continents of our planet for the end of this pandemic, are a reason for optimism and give us confidence that our union will help the world to overcome the current crisis “.

Monsignor Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, the personal secretary of His Holiness, Pope Francis, declared that the participation of different religions and beliefs in this initiative, in addition to the international response, facilitates the continuation of work on behalf of humanity, especially in the face of the current pandemic. He declared: “We will continue to plead with God and work alongside our brothers of different religions and beliefs to turn suffering into opportunities for more solidarity and fraternity.

HCHF is an independent international committee, formed by a group of experts and leaders in intercultural communication and interfaith dialogue. He wishes to achieve the noble goals of human brotherhood signed by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed At-Tayyeb, the great Imam of Al Azhar, His Holiness, Pope Francis, leader of the Catholic Church, in Abu Dhabi, in February 2019, with the support from His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, patron of the Human Fraternity Document.

