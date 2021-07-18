millions of people have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the US

The first vaccine against the coronavirus was applied in the US on December 14, 2020.

Miami World / telemundo51

The vaccines approved in the US so far are those of the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, the third with the particularity that it requires a single dose.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was temporarily suspended after at least 15 cases of people who developed blood clots came to light and three people died from it.

However, the US health authorities gave the green light again to the application of the vaccine on April 23.

To date, 186,875,936 Pfizer vaccines have been supplied, the first to be approved in the country, 136,483,277 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, and 12,966,602 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES: CASES, DEATHS, AND THE MOST AFFECTED STATES

Since the pandemic began, a total of 34,177,393 COVID-19 infections and 612,078 deaths have been recorded in the country, according to the independent count by NBC News.

California It is the state with the most cases and deaths from the pandemic, with 3,853,219 infections and 64,074 deaths.

Follow him Texas which has reported 3,035,459 coronavirus cases and 52,966 deaths; Y Florida with 2,406,809 infected and 38,388 deaths.

The fourth place occupies it New York, with 2,127,789 infections, and which was previously the state with the most deaths, with a total of 54,894.

Illinois, for its part, is in fifth place in number of cases with 1,399,946 infections and 25,820 deaths.

RECORD DAYS OF DEATHS AND CONTAGES IN THE UNITED STATES

Wednesday 20 January: 4,131 deaths in a single day, according to NBC News.

Saturday January 9: 278,920 cases in a single day.

Friday January 8: 269,420 cases in a single day.

Thursday January 7: 268,883 cases and 4,110 deaths in a single day.

Wednesday 6th January: 268,840 cases, and 3,920 deaths in a single day.

DEATHS AND CONTAGES OF CORONAVIRUS IN THE WORLD

Globally, there are currently 189,530,025 confirmed cases and 4,075,370 total deaths from COVID-19 in the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University in Maryland.