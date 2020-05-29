© FREDERIC J. BROWN

The rows of food banks continue to lengthen.

For millions of people who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, government aid has been the lifeline that has prevented them from sinking into poverty and hunger. However, those supports could end this summer.

The economic stimulus of $ 1,200 dollars has already reached a large part of the taxpayers but it will not allow covering all their needs and the future of a second check is uncertain. The loan program that helped millions of small businesses to keep their workers on payroll will be cut if Congress does not extend it. Also the moratoriums on evictions, which secure a roof for many people, expire soon in many cities.

Furthermore, the $ 600 dollars a week that additional tens of millions of unemployed have received -and that has allowed them to pay their rent and buy food- will end at the end of July.

Even though these multi-billion dollar patches from state and federal programs have mitigated the damage, bills continue to accumulate in the homes of families in the country and the queues of food banks are lengthening. And now, the end of these plans is a precipice for many people and for the American economy in general.

The CARES Law [aprobada en marzo en el Congreso] it was huge but it was a very short-term compensation for what is likely to be a long-term problem“Aneta Markowska, chief financial economist at investment bank Jefferies, told The New York Times. “This economy clearly going to need more help“He added.

President Donald Trump and other Republicans have minimized the need to spend on stimuli of this type and have opted to force the reopening business so people can go back to work. That is why, despite the warnings of many economists – even Jerome H. Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve – it seems likely that actions of the federal government are insufficient.

The House of Representatives voted this Thursday to give small businesses more time to use loans with which they can continue to pay their employees. The fate of this extension in the Senate is still unknown but, according to the Times, an agreement seems possible.

On the other hand, a bipartisan group of legislators has proposed expand the tax credit to subsidize wages and expand the unemployment benefits program. But, Mitch McConnel, leader of the Republican majority in the Senate, has already said that any new aid package should be much more limited than the previous ones.

