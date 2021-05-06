Millions of people are at risk from their old routers

05/06/2021 at 09:23 CEST

Millions of people could be using outdated routers that put them at risk of being hacked. The consumer watchdog examined 13 models provided to customers by Internet service companies such as EE, Sky and Virgin Media and found that more than two-thirds were faulty. It was estimated that around six million people could have a device not updated since 2018 or before. So in some cases, they wouldn’t have received crucial security updates.

Problems found by his lab tests included: Weak passwords were found cybercriminals could hack into most modems. Lack of firmware updates, important for safety and performance. And finally one network vulnerability with Brightbox 2 from EE, which could give a hacker full control of the device

The government plans to ban default passwords are pre-established on devices, as part of the upcoming legislation covering smart devices.