Millions of doses of J&J vaccine produced in the US declared unusable

“Multiple batches” of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine made at a Baltimore plant whose production had to stop several weeks ago will need to be discarded, US health officials said Friday.

According to the New York Times, this decision affects about 60 million doses.

In March, control tests revealed that 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine had been wasted at this plant managed by partner Emergent BioSolutions.

In addition to the “J&J” vaccine, the AstraZeneca vaccine was also manufactured. Products that were included in the composition of the second were mistakenly mixed with the first, causing the contamination of those 15 million doses and making them unusable.

They never left the factory to be distributed, authorities said at the time.

The United States Drug Administration (FDA) then dispatched experts to the site to conduct an inspection of the facilities and the rest of the doses produced.

On Friday, the agency finally gave the green light to “two batches” of Johnson & Johnson vaccines manufactured at the plant, which can be used “in the United States or exported.”

This is equivalent to 10 million doses, a source close to the case told .. “The FDA determined that several other batches cannot be used,” he said.

At least 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine produced in the same plant are in turn awaiting approval from the FDA to be exported.

Joe’s government Biden He promised to deliver those vaccines to underprivileged countries in June, as part of a total donation of 80 million doses through the Covax device.

For its part, Canada announced on Friday that it will not distribute 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine produced at the Baltimore plant due to “concerns.”