Millions of Dell computers hit by a serious security flaw

Millions of Dell computers are exposed to five “high severity” security vulnerabilities caused by a company driver. The problem affects 380 models of the brand, including equipment from 2009. Fortunately, in the last few hours a security patch was released to fix the error.

According to Dell specialists, the failure was detected in the file “Dbutil”. Actually, the security problem is a connection of five different vulnerabilities. One of them could lead to denial of service attacks, while the remaining four would favor privilege escalation.

To bring peace of mind to users, the computer manufacturing company clarified that there are no records that these security flaws have been previously exploited. In fact, Dell stresses that it is necessary to gain local access to affected PCs to take advantage of this gap. It is also worth noting that the driver is not preloaded on potentially affected computers.

What is the “dbutil” file and how did it get onto your PC?

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

According to Dell, the driver installs on Windows computers in which utility packages were used to carry out firmware updates. This includes Dell Command Update, Dell Update, Alienware Update, Dell System Inventory Agent, and Dell Platform Tags, but they are not all.

The driver also appears on computers that have downloaded tools that notify you of firmware, BIOS, and other driver updates. For this reason, since Dell recommend removing the file “dbutil_2_3.sys” from the system and for this they offer three different options. Anyway, the most recommended is to download and run the Dell Security Advisory Update utility – DSA-2021-088.

On the other hand, Dell clarifies that the vulnerability does not affect firmware updates themselves, but to the utility that distributes them.

How do you know if your computer is affected by this security flaw?

As we mentioned at the beginning of this article, the vulnerability in the Dell driver can affect millions of computers. The company published a list of the 380 models that may suffer from this security problem, being many of them old products that no longer have support.

If you want to see if your computer, whether desktop or laptop, it is susceptible to failure in the file “dbutil_2_3.sys”, you must enter the following link. There you will find all the teams in question, divided into two extensive tables. You can also see more information, download the tool to update the driver or follow the instructions to remove it.

Related