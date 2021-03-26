Millions in Brazil return to poverty as aid for the pandemic runs out

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, March 26 (Reuters) – Tatiana Araujo de Sirqueira, 33, a single mother of six, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro are almost neighbors. But they inhabit different universes.

Sirqueira lives next to a landfill less than a kilometer and a half from the Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, along with 36 other families, and makes money recycling garbage.

It is one of the nearly 40 million “invisibles”, a term coined by the Brazilian Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, to designate those who do not have a formal job and who have gone practically unnoticed by the Brazilian government and society. .

“I live next to the president. I see him and his security personnel pass by here every day,” he said on a hot and dusty afternoon in front of his makeshift hut. “How can you pass by here every day and not see the families?”

However, last year, Sirqueira was not invisible. From April to December, she and some 66 million other Brazilians received cash transfers from the government, emergency aid for the most vulnerable during the pandemic.

The nearly $ 60 billion basic income wave softened the coronavirus economic blow, boosted Bolsonaro’s popularity and pushed back poverty, but its expiration at the end of 2020 is nullifying many of those effects.

Sirqueira now relies on the ‘Bolsa Familia’ social benefit of up to 205 reais ($ 36) a month, about a third of the emergency aid it received last year, and did not qualify for a second, smaller round of the transfer program. monetary beginning in April.

“They said I no longer met the criteria and that is why I can no longer be part of the program. My life has become much more difficult since then, with six children to raise,” he said.

Millions of Brazilians like her briefly escaped poverty to fall back into it. The national poverty rate suddenly fell to 4.5% in August from nearly 11% in early 2020, according to estimates by the Getulio Vargas Foundation.

However, the study center, which is based in Rio de Janeiro, estimates that 12.8% of the Brazilian population – some 27 million people – now live below the poverty line of 246 reais a month, the highest ratio since the series began a decade ago.

The economic impact of the aid was followed by the politician, who reversed Bolsonaro’s declining popularity when the first wave of COVID-19 hit and earned him a record approval among the country’s poorest classes and regions, which has since receded. .

Pollster Datafolha showed Bolsonaro’s disapproval in Brazil’s poorest northeast surpassed his approval by 16 percentage points in April 2020, when cash transfers began.

The difference narrowed to just two points in August, the last month before the maximum stipend of 600 reais was cut in half. By January, the gap had rebounded to 15 points, essentially a return to the starting point.

With his sights set on next year’s presidential elections, Bolsonaro has been keen to expand the program, even if it wreaks havoc on public finances, disrupts financial markets and annoys Guedes.

The new aid package, which will begin in April, will provide four monthly transfers of an average of 250 reais to a smaller set of informal workers.

Its 42 billion reais cost is a fraction of the 322 billion reais ($ 58 billion) bill for aid last year, which accounted for nearly 4.5% of gross domestic product.

The more modest program has alleviated some concern about the trajectory of Brazil’s public debt, but it also has a lesser impact on poverty and inequality indices.

Joao Saboia, emeritus professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, says that even with the next round of cash transfers, poverty rates will remain high.

“The outlook for 2021 is very weak: slow vaccination, stagnant economy, rising unemployment and high poverty,” Saboia said.

For Sirqueira, a single mother of six, it can be worse.

Local authorities are pushing to relocate his family to a satellite city outside the capital. She has resisted, fearful of how her children will thrive in a new neighborhood.

On Tuesday, their hut was torn down.

(1 dollar = 5.65 reais)

