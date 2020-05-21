Today’s arrival of the “extremely severe” cyclone Amphan to the Indian east coast and neighboring Bangladesh, it killed at least thirteen people and the evacuation of some three million hindered by precautions by COVID-19, as it continued its advance.

“Super Cyclone Amphan has passed through the coasts of Bengal and Bangladesh as an extremely severe cyclonic storm with winds between 155 and 165 km / h and gusts of up to 185 km / h,” said the Indian Department of Meteorology (IMD) at your latest statement.

Super Cyclone #Amphan crossed the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts as a severe cyclonic storm, with winds reaching speeds of 155-164 KMPH.

THIRTEEN DEAD AND MILLION EVACUATES

Strong gusts of wind and evacuation efforts have so far killed ten in India and three in India. Bangladesh.

The head of government of the Indian state of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, reported at a press conference on the death of at least ten people in the region from the cyclone, which left large districts “completely destroyed.”

River levees, infrastructure, everything, even our office has been damaged. If this is the case in our office, one can imagine what the situation may be for the common man. I ask that no one leave the shelters, ”Banerjee warned.

In Bangladesh, the Superintendent of Police of the Patuakhali district, Mohammad Mainul Hasan, explained to Efe that two of the dead in the country are a Red Crescent volunteer and a child.

The Red Crescent volunteer drowned when his boat overturned while transporting people to a shelter, “said Mainul, while” a five-year-old boy died from a tree fall. “

CYCLONE AMPHAN 🔴 | Incredible thunderstorm in India before the arrival of Cyclone Amphan, which will make landfall at 2 AM (local time) with gusts of 175km / h, which will be affecting India and Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/lytHSF6Ufc – TormentasDelLitoral (@TDLtiempo) May 19, 2020

The demolition of another tree by the winds sources also killed a 75-year-old man, confirmed the Chief of Police of the Bhola district, Zakir Hossain.

The arrival of Amphan, one of the most powerful cyclones in the Bay of Bengal since it left over 9,000 dead on the Indian east coast in 1999, has forced authorities to evacuate millions of people in Bangladesh and India.

Bangladesh transferred almost 2.4 million people to 14,636 shelters, the administrative director of the Cyclone Preparedness Program, Ahmadul Haque, told Efe, while the Indian National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reported the evacuation of ” almost 658,000 people ”.

India has deployed 20 NDRF teams in Odisha state and 19 others in Bengal to carry out rescue and road cleaning work.

