Millionaire and her son shot to death amid South Carolina homicide trial

Maggie Murdaugh and her youngest son Paul, members of one of South Carolina’s most prominent families, were found shot to death on their property. Monday and so far the police have yet to announce any arrests.

The 52-year-old matriarch and her 22-year-old son were found Monday night with multiple gunshot wounds near a kennel at their mansion on Moselle Road, Islandton, a small town with only 70 residents in central South Carolina.

The young Paul faced a trial for the death of the teenager Mallory Beach, 19, a University of South Carolina student who perished in a boat accident in the waters north of Hilton Head Island in 2019. Paul had allegedly been operating the wrecked craft.

Almost five days after the discovery of the two bodies, few details of the investigation have been made public. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is investigating the deaths as a double homicide and that he turned the case over to the state’s Law Enforcement Division.

Family ancestors include attorneys and elected officials. Alex Murdaugh, husband and father of the victims, works for the prestigious clan law firm founded in 1910.

In addition, Randolph Murdaugh III, Alex’s father and Paul’s grandfather, also died this week at age 81, but the cause of his death was not reported, the New York Post noted.

“We ask for your patience and your continued prayers during this tragic moment,” reads a post the firm posted on Facebook. “Contact the police if you have information that may be important.”

Relatives of the teenager Beach offered their condolences to the Murdaughs following the news. “Having suffered the devastating loss of their own daughter, the family prays that the Murdaughs can find some level of peace in this tragic loss, ”they said in a statement sent to WTOC 11.

