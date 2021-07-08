Million-dollar fine from the European Commission to BMW and Volkswagen

The European Commission announced this Thursday a fine of 875 million euros to BMW and the Volkswagen group (Audi and Porsche) for violating antitrust rules by slowing down the development of cleaner cars. Daimler (Mercedes-Benz) also broke the rules, although it will not be fined because it was the company that revealed the existence of the agreement between manufacturers.

“The five automakers, Daimler, BMW, Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche possessed the technology to reduce harmful emissions beyond what is required by law under EU emissions standards. However, they avoided using the full potential of this technology to pollute less than what is required by law, “said EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager.

The European Commission statement explains that manufacturers Daimler, BMW and the Volkswagen group held regular technical meetings to discuss the development of technology related to reducing harmful nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions from diesel and gasoline vehicles. .

On the one hand, decided to limit the performance of SCR catalysts in diesel engines. It is a device that uses an additive composed of urea (commercially known as AdBlue) and distilled water. In the case of gasoline cars, delayed implementation of “Otto” particle filters, which contains part of the harmful components that come out of the exhaust.

Credit: European Commission

How much will BMW and the Volkswagen group have to pay?

The fines were established on the basis of European Commission guidelines taking into account the number of sales of cars equipped with SRC systems in the European Economic Area (EEA) in 2013. However, some manufacturers received reductions for recognizing and collaborating in the process .

Daimler is the first “beneficiary”. The German manufacturer presented the agreement to the antimony authorities of the EU. Because of this you will not pay 727 million euros which should according to the parameters mentioned above. The Volkswagen group will pay 502 million euros, although this amount has a reduction of more than 50% for having recognized the infraction.

BMW, for its part, has also acknowledged the accusations, but the benevolence of the European Commission will be less. A 10% reduction will be applied to the total fine. Consequently, you will have to pay 372 million euros. The investigation started in 2007 ends with all the defendants admitting that they violated antitrust rules.

