Milliken & Company Publishes Third Annual Corporate Sustainability Report

Global manufacturer Milliken & Company today released its third annual corporate sustainability report, entitled Together for Tomorrow. This report, which looks at Milliken’s performance through the perspective of its comprehensive sustainability efforts, highlights its progress toward the sustainability goals for 2025 that the company set in 2018. This report, which covers people, products and planet, creates greater responsibility and, in turn, invites new dialogue and collaboration as the company strives to create a greater positive impact on the world that will last for generations.

“Together, we face the toughest times in 2020,” shares Halsey Cook, Milliken President and CEO. “We transformed production lines, launched new innovations and brought our team together to improve our sustainability metrics in 10 of 12 strategic categories. Our sustainability initiatives are gaining momentum and are fundamentally changing our company.”

As an expert in materials science serving the chemical, flooring, textile and healthcare industries, Milliken associates review and report on the company’s progress annually and their findings inform this report. Completed in line with the Global Reporting Initiative framework, Together for Tomorrow is available to the public as a digital experience with downloadable content.

In 2020, Milliken made significant progress on its goals for people, products and the planet, in particular:

Redouble the continuous commitment to promoting diversity, equality and inclusion in the face of social unrest.

Focus the development and manufacturing process on helping fight COVID-19 by producing medical grade fabric floors, face shields, and smocks that contribute to social distancing efforts.

Prioritize the protection of associates, especially essential workers, by enhancing the safety culture as a company priority during the pandemic.

Strengthen the analysis on the circularity of plastics by convening opinion leaders with the aim of clarifying viable ecosystem solutions organized by National Geographic Creative Works.

Continue to invest capital to eliminate coal as the primary fuel source, thereby reducing GHG emissions and waste.

Acquire Borchers, Milliken’s largest purchase to date, which will expand the company’s coating additive platform in a way that reduces solvents and reduces environmental impact.

Launch the Milliken Leadership Model, which will train associates in multi-purpose growth leadership.

