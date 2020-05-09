Milliken & Company, a global manufacturer with more than a century and a half of experience in textile materials, increased the production of its innovative BioSmart® fabric. BioSmart makes it simple and practical to integrate antimicrobial protection into the most common medical products, such as aprons, lab coats and privacy curtains.

In light of the current and critical demand for protective clothing, the company has decided to prioritize advanced material in its supply chain. Thus, it will do everything in its power to help defend health professionals regularly exposed to bacteria and viruses.

“We are committed to protecting the medical community, especially at a time when their health is vitally important,” says Chad McAllister, president and executive vice president of the textile division at Milliken & Company. “With the expansion of the manufacturing, production and distribution channels, we are dedicating the necessary resources to those who need it most.”

The patented technology harnesses the proven power of chlorine-based bleach to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. Made in the United States, BioSmart fabric – available through Prime ™ Medical – is equipped with advanced molecular engineering and binds chlorine to fibers to transform what would be passive tissues into another layer of active defense against inadvertent microbial exposures, contamination and infections.

Statistically, 60% of medical uniforms are contaminated with potentially infectious bacteria and 92% of privacy curtains are contaminated within a week after washing. BioSmart tissue is designed to fight these bacteria, which usually cause opportunistic infections. When washed and activated with bleach, BioSmart fabrics retain chlorine, which can kill up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, and this shield is durable for a minimum of 75 industrial wash cycles. In addition, the fabric extends the bleach’s disinfectant effects for up to 12 weeks with each wash.

As an immediate action, Milliken and its manufacturing partners and distributors are working together to supply BioSmart, such as garments and curtains, to those on the front lines in the fight against viruses and infectious diseases, thereby providing a defense essential to reduce infections and thus avoid cross-contamination.

About Milliken

Milliken has been meeting everyday challenges with innovative solutions for over 150 years. Research, development and production experience spans a variety of disciplines, including specialty chemicals, floor covering and performance and protective fabrics. An unwavering commitment to ethics guides the work of the company, which for 13 consecutive years was elected by Ethisphere magazine as one of the most ethical companies in the world. In Millilken’s view, success is achieved when the discoveries made help to have more meaningful connections with the world. Discover Milliken at www.milliken.com and join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

