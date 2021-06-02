Millie Gould painted horns to Luis Miguel with the same man | Instagram

For several weeks in which the love break of the singer Luis Miguel and the model Millie gould, several rumors of “infidelity” arise from her with the same man two years ago.

Apparently “The Sun of Mexico“It would not be the only one who shone in the life of the model, Millie Gould, who even before the second installment of”Luis Miguel: The Series “, was still a couple of the artist, however, rumors have not stopped pointing out the alleged infidelity on the part of the beautiful showgirl.

Apparently it wasn’t enough for Millie to have “Puerto Rican“At his feet, once again the theories of the alleged infidelity of the model are increasing and it would be a close source who would supposedly reveal more details.

An alleged close friend of the singer detailed to a recent publication that the model was once again unfaithful to the “music star” with a man with whom she would have already been related years ago.

The Argentine businessman Matías Tasin returns to the scene again in relation to Millie Gould and it is that apparently, the model, who is 29 years younger than LuisMI, returned to as they say colloquially “cheating” on the singer.

They even assure, after Luis Miguel Gallego noticed the “infidelity” on the part of the model, he ran her from his house, apparently they have been separated for a month, reveals an alleged informant.

He also detailed that the supposed rival of “Micky” and his showgirl (partner) would have been captured very affectionate already in 2019 in a nightclub in Argentina, it was in the middle of a tour of the interpreter of “La Inconditional” to that country.

Almost lost his life from congestion

Which by the way, would also turn out to be a scandal for Luis Miguel after the source points out, he starred in a “congestion” due to excessive drinking after learning of the model’s “betrayal”.

The event occurred after the top figure of the show found out that Millie had been cheating on him for several months, this while the artist was resting at the hotel, according to a well-known Mexican magazine.

He claimed her, ran her out of his suite and organized a party with a model and a woman of the easy life, and he drank so much that he suffered a congestion from alcohol that almost killed him ”.

However, despite the rumors, both continued their relationship after Millie always denied everything and as there was no evidence (photos or videos) that will incriminate her, he decided to continue their romance.

It is no secret to anyone that Luis Miguel’s love life has always been surrounded by several of the most beautiful women in show business in Mexico, the United States and other countries.

In Mollie’s case, she is not famous however, he saw something in her and he could not let her go, in addition to her beauty and youth, he liked that she stood aside and handled their relationship with discretion.

At the time, the magazine gave voice to rumors that indicated “infidelity” on the part of the model, however, no one or other media gave credence to this theory.

Now the proof that it was real is that two years after that moment, Gallego Basteri and Millie Gould are separated by a third party in contention and that is Matías again, the source would point out.

How did you find out?

Everything indicated that the relationship was going smoothly, there was a lot of chemistry between them and everything was perfect, however, “it all ended when Luis Miguel learned that Mollie was still in contact with this man, Matías, the informant would reveal to the magazine Tv Notes.

Apparently, Luis Miguel discovered very compromising messages, which would leave him in no doubt that there was something else with Matías.

She never stopped writing to the Argentine and later, they began to see each other later to have fun secretly.

“He ran to Mollie with loud screams”

According to the informant, the betrayal by the American beauty would have affected him more than he thought, Luis Miguel would go crazy, enraged he yelled at the girl as he ran her from the house in Miami where they would have been living together.

He did not even allow her to give him explanations or take her things, he took her out as she was, he points out, he even called her ‘interested’ and that everything she had was thanks to him, that if she liked not having anything, she would leave.

Apparently, this severely affected the ego of the nationalized Mexican, for “him it would be the worst humiliation.”

Luis Miguel feels that he is still the man everyone dreams of and that Mollie was wasting the opportunity to be by his side

The alleged source refers to the fact that in the midst of everything, the singer does not understand why Mollie dared to betray him since it is considered “the best thing that could have happened to him”,

For years, the music producer has also stood out as one of the most acclaimed figures and that no woman can resist, “this time it was applied,” he details.

Also, the fact that he was with a younger man and that he is also very handsome with a great body affected his pride.

As is known, Gallego Basteri has been neglected a bit physically, he is no longer the heartthrob he was in his youth, although he continues to believe that he is, points out the supposed friend of the “Sun”.

On the other hand, they point out that Luis Miguel is certainly affected at the moment and that this would come to remove old wounds since it is not the first time they have “betrayed” him.

Apparently, Daisy Fuentes would cheat on him with Eric Benét and to top it off with a guarura. A very bitter drink for him they point out since this happened when they were in the best of their relationship and he was at the peak of his career.

On the other hand, although Luis Miguel consents to his partners, it is Matías who gives him everything by hand, he consents her with various little gifts and she loves that too much.

On the contrary, although the 51-year-old singer has money, “he only spends it mostly on him and not on his partners, what he has is not so much compared to what he buys.”

Until today, Luis Miguel has remained estranged from his daughter, brothers Alex and Sergio and we are few of his friends, possibly he will grow old alone, possibly later we will see him with more young women that he can dominate at will and fill his gaps, he concluded.