Millie Bobby Brown’s strange comparison to Eleven

Recently, Millie Bobby Brown made a strange comparison to Eleven from Stranger Things that caught the attention of fans.

At just 17 years old, Millie Bobby Brown has a great future in film and television. The actress positioned herself among the most important in the world and has already signed big contracts to continue her success after Stranger Things. However, all fans and the audience will always remember her as Eleven, as this role on Netflix opened the doors to her fame. Recently, the actress spoke about this beloved character and made a strange comparison. What is it about?

Currently, the British teenager is in the recordings of the fourth season of Stranger Things and is preparing to launch the new episodes within the streaming service platform. Netflix’s icon series is delayed more than necessary and even some of its actors slipped that its continuity will perhaps arrive in 2022. This is clearly due to the pandemic that we are currently experiencing.

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown continues with her business commitments, but she can’t help being asked about Eleven and the fourth season. In an interview with Cultured, he spoke at the presentation of a sneaker brand and made a parallel between the shoes and the famous character from the series.

Does it look like footwear?

“I don’t know if there is an obvious connection between Converse and Eleven. What I will say is that people love nostalgia. There’s something about Stranger Things and Converse that gives people that feeling, ”Millie Bobby Brown explained about the similarity between the classic sneaker brand and Eleven, her character in Stranger Things.

Also, the actress imagined what her life would be like being a shoe and said what she would do:

“Set foot in beautiful gardens, spend time playing with my dogs, and somehow find a way to empower girls around the world. That’s possible in a shoe, right? ”.