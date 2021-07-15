Millie Bobby Brown will take legal action against the TikToker Echo for false comments of a sexual nature – Tomatazos

Maybe they don’t know the name Hunter “Echo” Ecimovic. He is a TikToker who has 1.6 million followers on said social network. In other words, he is an influencer. Not long ago she did a livestream where she claimed to have had sex with Millie Bobby Brown when she was 16. Ecimovic I am 21 years old. Needless to say, what he did live was confess to a crime; He claimed to have had sex with a minor.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Of course, the actress was not going to sit idly by at such an assertion. According to information from TMZ (via Page Six), representatives of Millie Bobby Brown They spoke with the media to inform them that they have decided to take some action against the influencer to prevent him from making comments of this type that were described as “dishonest”. Here the exact words:

Mr. Ecimovic’s comments on social media are not only dishonest, but they are also irresponsible, offensive and full of hatred. Instead of confronting him with a public speech with him through the press or social media, we are going to take action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all.

According to TMZ, their police sources have informed them that there is no ongoing investigation against Threw out. This could mean that they have not yet started the legal process against you or that it is not yet proceeding. These things are not enchiladas. We will have to wait a while to find out what will happen in this particular case.

Keep reading: YosStop stays in jail: he is linked to prosecution for the crime of child pornography

It should be noted that Ecimovic He has basically stated that he is a pedophile and that what he did with her is grooming, or pedophile deception in Spanish. This basically means that an adult with treachery and advantage prepares a child psychologically to be able to abuse him. It is one of the most common modus operandi among pedophiles.

Why do we say he did that? In the video in question someone told him “Imagine being a grown man dating a girl.” To which he cynically replied with “I know. I groomed him ”.

In addition, he demonstrated that what he did is legal because everyone agreed with his actions:

Everything I did was completely legal and approved by the people I was with. How the heck can there be a lawsuit? His mom and dad knew everything.

In addition to all of the above, the felon claimed that he lived in Brown’s house for eight months. A judge is the only one qualified to define whether what he did is legal or not.

As usually happens in these cases. The implicated decided to make a statement on his social networks in which he apologized for having made the video and said that it was not him, but alcohol. The problem is that he did not apologize for what he did to the actress; He only regretted the fact that he uploaded such a video in the first place:

I said things that should never have been said. I apologize for the live broadcast. I am not at all proud of how I spoke. It sounded very immature, it looked bad to my family, I looked bad, and it looked horrible to my friends. I was supposed to end the moment things started to get bad.

Switching to less depressing topics, a few months ago the actress revealed in an interview for MTV News that she has not seen any Marvel or DC movies:

I’ve never seen a Marvel movie, I’ve never seen a DC movie. That’s news, I know. It’s not [lo mío], but I’m open to it. I’ve never thought something like ‘Oh. I’m going to put this movie on. ‘ I like more things like Diary of a Passion. You have to watch romantic movies. I don’t love them [las cosas como las películas de Marvel o DC] because I think I’m already in them. I already do that kind of thing, and I want to see things that are real

Continue reading: Stranger Things 4: Leaked Images Reveal Fatal Fate For Eleven