Millie Bobby Brown wants DC Comics’ most sought-after role

There are a lot of plans for new DC Comics movies and they want Millie Bobby Brown to be one of the standard bearers for the new generation of heroes.

Like Marvel studios must prepare his Cinematic Universe to replace heroes as important as Hombre de Hierro or Captain America, in Warner Bros. / DC Comics they should do the same as we probably won’t see Henry cavill What Superman and the movie The Flash may be the last of Ben affleck What Batman. Therefore, new characters with young actors must gain importance and without a doubt the most popular actress of the moment is Millie Bobby Brown.

Now the film studio wants to make a new movie of Batgirl / Barbara Gordon and they are negotiating with the actress Millie Bobby Brown to put on the hood and cape of the heroine of Gotham. But they want her role to be very important and that is why she would sign for many projects, we could even get to see her in The Flash, which is about to start filming under the orders of Andres Muschietti who has shown that he is a huge fan of Stranger things since he came to hire Finn wolfhard for the movies of ITEM.

The character has had a great representation in movies and series.

Batgirl is undoubtedly one of the most beloved characters of Dc comics, it was created by Bill Finger and Sheldon Moldoff in 1961 as Betty kane, but it was replaced by Barbara gordon in 1967. To date we have been able to see it in the classic series of the Adam West’s Batman interpreted by Yvonne craig, what’s more Alicia silverstone gave life in Batman & robin from Joel schumacher. While now it will be played by Savannah welch in the third season of Titans. So the next could be Millie Bobby Brown in the cinema, if the negotiations reach a good agreement.

Perhaps the only downside is that Millie Bobby Brown has a very tight schedule, as he will make the Russo brothers movie (Avengers: Endgame), titled The Electric State. While Netflix acquired the rights to The Thing About Jellyfish and they will also The Girls I’ve Been, Damsel and some sequels of Enola Holmes.

