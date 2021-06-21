Millie Bobby Brown is seen with her boyfriend, Jon Bon Jovi’s son

Millie Bobby Brown has been dating Jake Bongiovi (Jon Bon Jovi’s son) for a few months now and this is what they look like together.

For a few months there was a rumor that Millie Bobby Brown, the youth star who rose to world fame from her participation in the Netflix series “Stranger Things”, was dating Jacob Hurley Bongiovi, who is the son of the famous singer Jon Bon Jovi and is also into acting.

Although the 17-year-old actress and producer was seen on some occasions Bringing coffee to her boyfriend Jake’s house and since then the speculation about their possible relationship began, finally they were seen together while they were walking in New York and they were holding hands, which confirms their youth romance.

Ready for summer, they both wore pretty cool looks. Jake chose a striped shorts, athletic shoes, and a T-shirt covered by a shirt with beach motifs. Millie, a pink flared skirt and a white flats shirt; yes, both with sunglasses and a charming companion: Winnie the Pooh, the puppy that Millie has as a companion to control her anxiety since April last year.

At times they divided the task of carrying Winnie but at no time did they stop holding hands, showing that their affection is quite strong and that they have managed to become a great team thanks to the fact that they became friends in the first place. In fact, a few weeks ago Jake shared a photo on his Instagram in which the two appear, in it he added the text “bff” followed by a heart, referring to the fact that besides being boyfriends, they are best friends and have a lot of trust. It’s certainly a great start for both of us.